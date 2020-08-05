Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for 2009 murder

Crime

VENTURA, California – An Oxnard man arrested in connection to a 2009 murder has been sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

30-year-old Alex Ramirez was sentenced Wednesday in Ventura County Superior Court.

In July, Ramirez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for stabbing and killing Alfredo Vargas at a party on January 17, 2009.

Ramirez is a known gang member and Vargas' death is considered to be gang-motivated.

Investigators said Ramirez and fellow gang members armed themselves with knives and guns and attacked a party that they believed was being thrown by a rival gang member. As it turns out, the party was for a little girl's birthday party, the district attorney's office said.

Despite children being at the party, Ramirez and the fellow gang members attacked the adults at the party and stabbed multiple people, including Vargas. Vargas died from his wounds.

Ramirez was eventually arrested years later following an extension investigation by the Oxnard Police Department.