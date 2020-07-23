Home of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi burglarized in Montecito

Crime

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that the Montecito home belonging to Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi was burglarized on the Fourth of July.

Deputies said the home appears to have been targeted because of the owners' celebrity status.

The Sheriff's Office described the items that were stolen as high-value jewelry and watches.

Sheriff's detectives and forensics technicians have been conducting an extensive investigation into the burglary.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it is in contact with other law enforcement agencies to determine if this incident is connected to other recent celebrity home burglaries.

The Sheriff's Office would like to remind residents of certain precautions they can take to help prevent home burglaries:

Avoid letting the public know on social media when you are away from home on vacation,

Leave lights or a television on while away to give the allusion that someone is home,

Make arrangements for your mail delivery so that it does not accumulate and showcase that nobody is home,

Let your neighbors know to keep an eye on your property while you are gone,

Inform the Sheriff’s Office that you will be away so they can provide extra patrol or premises checks by calling (805) 681-4100.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, you are urged to contact Detective Daniel Kohli at (805) 681-4150.