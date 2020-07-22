Arrest made in string of Oxnard neighborhood robberies

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police made an arrest around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday following a string of robberies in the Southwinds neighborhood.

Oxnard PD Violent Crimes Unit said someone had robbed street vendors in the area beginning on Saturday.

While on patrol, officers observed what appeared to be a robbery in progress, and arrested 26-year-old Diego Cruz from Oxnard.

It was determined that he had robbed other street vendors in the area.

Cruz was booked into the Ventura County Jail on four counts of robbery and one county of attempted robbery.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime or similar crimes is encouraged to contact Detective Jaime Miranda at 805-385-7547.