Crime
Man waves gun inside Santa Barbara restaurant

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police are looking for a man who waved a gun inside a Santa Barbara restaurant Thursday.

Around 6:00 Thursday night, the Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls about a person with a gun at Los Agaves restaurant on the 600 block of N. Milpas Street.

Witnesses say they saw a man confronting a woman while holding a gun. After a brief altercation, the man fled in a vehicle. There were no shots fired during the altercation, however a loaded gun magazine was found.

Police investigators say the man and woman knew each other.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

