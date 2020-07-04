Santa Maria police arrest man for being in possession of stolen motorcycle, stolen ATM cards

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police made an arrest Saturday morning after finding a man with a stolen motorcycle, stolen ATM cards and narcotics in his possession.

Officers were reportedly patrolling the area of North Preisker Lane around 8:50 a.m. searching for stolen vehicles when they spotted a stolen motorcycle in the parking lot of a motel located on 2040 Preisker Lane.

Police decided to wait in the area for the person riding the stolen bike to come forward. Eventually, a man, later identified as 32-year-old Bruce Nuno, exited the motel and got onto the stolen motorcycle.

Officers immediately made contact with Nuno. After a brief search, police located multiple ATM cards on Nuno believed to be stolen from mailboxes as well as a loaded firearm and narcotics.

Nuno was arrested at the scene and will be booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and charged for a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, the sale of narcotics and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Santa Maria police said this is a reminder to make sure your mailbox is locked and avoid selling drugs.