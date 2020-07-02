Port Hueneme police arrest 3 Oxnard residents in connection to 2 commercial burglaries

Crime

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Three Oxnard residents were arrested by Port Hueneme police after being identified as the suspects involved in two commercial burglaries in Port Hueneme.

Detectives with the Port Hueneme Police Department investigated the burglaries which took place at the Coin Laundry on East Channel Islands Boulevard and the Channel Islands Self Storage facility located on East Hueneme Road.

After identifying the three suspects during their investigation, detectives conducted a probation search at a home on June 30. Police said the home belonged to Oxnard resident Jesus Luna-Aguilera. During the search, Luna-Aguilera was arrested for both burglaries as well as additional drug related charges.

Detectives were also able to locate another suspect, Ana Jeanette Stewart, a short distance away from Luna-Aguilera's residence. She was promptly arrested in connection to the burglaries.

On July 1, detectives responded to one more home belonging to burglary suspect and Oxnard resident Rudy Mora in Oxnard. Officers said Mora was not found during the probation search, however, once the search was completed he was found walking in the area by a patrol officer. Mora was then arrested without incident.

Port Hueneme police said Jesus Aguilera has prior convictions for auto theft, identity theft and drug-related offenses. He was booked in the Ventura County Main Jail on two counts of commercial burglary. His bail was set at $20,000.

Rudy Mora also has prior convictions for drug-related offenses and theft. Mora was booked in the Ventura County Main Jail on two counts of commercial burglary. His bail was set at $20,000 as well.

Lastly, Ana Stewart was found to have an active warrant for her arrest for possession of burglary tools, identity theft, and drug offenses. She was booked in the Ventura County Main Jail for two counts of commercial burglary along with the active warrant and is being held with a bail amount of $22,500.