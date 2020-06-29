District Attorneys hold press conference following court hearing for alleged Golden State Killer

Crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - District Attorneys from multiple counties will speak during a press conference which is being held at 3 p.m. following the court hearing for Joseph James DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer, on Monday.

The conference will take place in the Sacramento State University Union Ballroom at 600 J Street in Sacramento.

A question and answer will be available after the conference.

Speakers include the DA's of Sacramento, Contra Costa, Orange, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties.

Press conference attendees will be subject to a temperature check and required to wear a face covering. Social distancing practices will also be enforced.

DeAngelo is expected to plead guilty during his court hearing in order to avoid receiving the death penalty.

He was arrested in 2018 for 13 alleged killings across California including residents of Goleta and Ventura County.