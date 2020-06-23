Man seriously injured after assault in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police and emergency medical services personnel responded to the 1900 block of N. Ventura Road just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Upon arriving, officers located a 67-year-old transient who had just suffered an assault. Police said the man sustained serious head injuries and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition.

No attacker was found at the scene.

Police said the Violent Crimes Unit helping to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.