Oxnard man arrested for vehicle theft for the 7th time in the past 5 years

Crime

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme police arrested an Oxnard man Friday morning for his seventh vehicle theft in the last five years.

Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle around 10:45 a.m. in the area of Channel Islands Blvd and Ventura Road. The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Oxnard. The victim said they had left the keys inside the car.

After seeing the car, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Hemlock and Bolker Drive, but the driver did not yield.

The officer pursued the stolen car which ran several stop signs and red lights as it fled into South Oxnard.

Police said the vehicle finally stopped in the area of Pleasant Valley and Terrace Avenue where the driver was arrested.

Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Frank Tapia of Oxnard. Tapia is described as a Post Release Offender for the unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle.

Police said Tapia is a career criminal who has been arrested numerous times in the past 15 years for crimes ranging from robbery to drug possession to vehicle theft.

He was charged with the unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle as well as evading police.

Friday's vehicle theft arrest is the seventh of its kind for Tapia in the last five years. He was last arrested for vehicle theft on April 1, 2020.

A second occupant in the vehicle identified as 29-year-old Samuel Sinental of Oxnard was also arrested at the scene. Sinental was charged with vehicle theft.

Port Hueneme police want to remind residents to never leave their keys inside their cars unattended.