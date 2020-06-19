Inmate reported missing from FCC Lompoc Satellite Prison Camp

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported that an inmate was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp (SPC) at the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Lompoc on Friday.

48-year-old inmate Enrique Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic man that is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 190 pounds. Rodriguez has black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez was found missing around 1 p.m.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies have been notified of his disappearance and an internal investigation has begun.

Rodriguez was sentenced in the Central District of California to 145 months for Attempt and Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine and Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering.

Anyone with any information about Rodriguez is urged to contact the United States Marshals Service at (213) 894-2485.

SPC Lompoc is a minimum security facility within FCC Lompoc and currently houses a total of 461 male inmates.

More information about the prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.