Morro Bay police arrest suspect in early-morning car thefts; searching for two others

Crime

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay police officers have arrested one of three suspects who stole purses, wallets, and more from multiple cars around the Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo areas on Sunday, March 22nd.

Police identify the three as 24-year-old Dylan McGee, 27-year-old Patrick Ivey, and 21-year-old Morgan Dawn Taylor.

Two San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputies spotted the car belonging to McGee in Arroyo Grande Friday, March 27th.The Deputies stopped the car in the area of Traffic Way and Highway 101 and arrested McGee. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for numerous felony charges.

The Morro Bay Police Department is still looking for the other two suspects involved in the case. 27-year-old Patrick Ivey and 21-year-old Morgan Taylor are believed to be associated with a 2002 Ford F-150 with a California license plate #8K71926.

Anyone with information related to the case or know the location of the two outstanding suspects is asked to contact your local police department or contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805)772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805)549STOP.