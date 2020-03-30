Teen arrested for assaulting security guard during robbery in Grover Beach

Crime

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A suspect was taken into custody by Grover Beach police Monday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted a security guard while committing a theft at a local Vons.

Police said the 16-year-old boy assaulted and injured the Vons Market security guard with a liquor bottle while robbing the store and fled the area. The guard was treated for his injuries on scene.

The suspect was reportedly seen running westbound toward the McDonald's on Grand Avenue.

He was finally arrested after a passerby reported seeing him on the 2200 block of The Pike in Grover Beach.

The 16-year-old will be booked in San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The Grover Beach Police Department wants to thank multiple members of the community who contacted the department with information during the investigation.