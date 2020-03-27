Camarillo man arrested for attacking 2 people with “large sword”

Crime

CAMARILLO, Calif. - A suspect was arrested for two counts of attempted murder on Thursday after he allegedly attacked two people with a sword.

The Camarillo Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Penzance Avenue around 7:50 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arriving, deputies contacted two victims who were suffering from multiple lacerations. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives investigated the incident and determined that the suspect, Stephen Montijo, had gone to the victims' residence while armed with a large sword.

Deputies said Montijo attacked both of the victims outside their residence with the sword, but the victims were able to escape. Montijo then fled the area.

Both of the victims reportedly identified Montijo by name because they knew him already from previous interactions.

While the deputies were conducting the initial investigation, the Sheriff’s Office received a call of a second disturbance involving Montijo on the 400 block of Commons Park Drive.

Deputies responded to the location and arrested Montijo.

Montijo was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for two felony counts of attempted homicide, and one felony count of mayhem. He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on March 30 and his bail has been set at $590,000.

Detectives believe that there is no current threat to public safety. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Gabe Gonzales at (805) 384-4745.