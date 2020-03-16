Robber starts fire in Paso Robles Lowe’s to use as distraction

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles police reported a man who started a fire inside the Lowe's Home Improvement Center on Golden Hill Road, used the alarms as a distraction for the theft of a pipe threader.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday. Paso Robles firefighters responded to the Lowe's for a commercial structure fire.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found a light amount of smoke coming from the entrance of the building. The fire was fully contained within 5 minutes of them arriving.

Firefighters reported that the building's sprinkler system really helped in minimizing the growth of the fire which protected the building and merchandise from damage.

City Fire reported that all of the customers were safely evacuated from the Lowe's. No one was injured.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about 3 hours to remove smoke and water from the business and Lowe's was able to open for business the very next morning.

During an investigation of the fire, however, detectives learned that the suspect had entered Lowe's shortly after 8 p.m. and staged a rolling pipe threader nearby before covering it with a canvas drop cloth.

Once he set the fire and alarms and sprinklers activated, the suspect pushed the pipe threader out of the store.

Police said the suspect was working with at least three other men in order to complete this theft.

Officers are asking the public to help identify these people of interest or their vehicle. Their pictures can be found above.