Lompoc police arrest suspected gang members after shooting

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police arrested seven people Monday night with six of them being suspected gang members.

Officers were in the area of the 700 block of North F and G streets working patrol around 5 p.m Monday when they heard five to six gun shots.

Police determined that the shots came from somewhere near the 800 block of North F Street.

At the time they arrived to that area, officers got two anonymous tips which led them to an apartment where all seven suspects were hiding.

Officers gained consent to enter an apartment located on the 200 block of East Pine Avenue. That's when all seven suspects were detained and eventually arrested.

Sergio Mendez, 20, Angel Moran, 18, and Alexiah Ramirez, 22, and four 15-year-old teen boys were arrested.

At the time of the arrest, officers found two handguns, one which was loaded, separate quantities of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Lompoc Police Department

The six males were associated with a local street gang, police said. Further investigation and surveillance video revealed all six men had assaulted a man in the same area where they were arrested.

Police also retrieved one of the guns and fired at him, but he was not struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department