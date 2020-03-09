Lompoc man arrested in connection to shooting in Isla Vista

Crime

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A Lompoc man was arrested in connection to a late night shooting in Isla Vista.

On Friday just before midnight, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive for a report of a fight.

A shot was heard while deputies and UCSB police were responding.

On scene, deputies learned that a man pulled a gun from his waistband during an argument. Witnesses said the man fired a single shot that hit a cement walkway. No one was injured.

The man then fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

A description of the suspect was sent out to deputies and a person matching the description was spotted on the 6700 block of Sabado Tarde in a rideshare vehicle.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and detained the suspect, identified as Christopher Tyrese Maxwell, 20, of Lompoc.

Deputies searched his backpack and located a revolver with one spent round. The firearm also had its serial number filed off, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Maxwell was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail where he is awaiting felony charges for assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm with a removed serial number, among other guns charges.

His bail has been set at $250,000.