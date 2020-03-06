SLO Grand Jury indicts 13 members of local drug trafficking organization

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - District Attorney Dan Dow announced that a San Luis Obispo County Criminal Grand Jury issued indictments against thirteen members of a local drug trafficking organization with ties to Mexico on Monday.

The District Attorney's Office said the 13 people were indicted for conspiring to sell and transporting for the sale of heroin and methamphetamine across San Luis Obispo County.

Prosecutors presented evidence of this large drug trafficking operation to the Criminal Grand Jury for six days with the indictments being issued after.

The Attorney's Office said the drug trafficking operation was based in Paso Robles and operated in multiple locations around the county. One of the locations was a residence close to the Paso Robles High School on Veronica Drive.

The leader of this drug trafficking organization was identified as Rogelio "Rabi" Miranda, 42, who regularly coordinated with a supply source in Mexico. Miranda also reportedly traveled to a stash house in the Los Angeles area to pick up drugs before returning to Paso Robles to distribute them.

So far, twelve of the thirteen suspects have been arrested. Eleven of them appeared in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Friday, one has posted bail and another is still not in custody with a warrant out for their arrest.

“Trafficking of hard drugs is an extreme danger to the health and safety of our community, especially to our youth and young adults. I am grateful to the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit who tirelessly investigated and has now dismantled this large and dangerous criminal enterprise in our community,” said District Attorney Dan Dow.

Below is a list of names of the individuals who were indicted by the Grand Jury:

Rogelio "Rabi" Miranda, 42, of Paso Robles

Natasha Pringle, 30, of Paso Robles

Misty "Chicken" Ashley, 45, of Paso Robles

David "Bologna" Henry, 41, of Paso Robles

Ecstacia "Tacey" Willis, 24, of Paso Robles

Angela Kapp, 33, of Paso Robles posted for bail on March 18

Sean Loppnow, 35, of Templeton

Samantha Hogle, 53, of Paso Robles is still at large

Randy Jordan, 49, of Santa Maria

David Merino, 49, of Grover Beach

Robert "Bodie" Dugger, 37, of Paso Robles

Robert Bridgman, 36, of Paso Robles

Casey Cravens, 29, of Paso Robles

This indictment was the result of a year-long investigation led by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Special Operation Unit. The investigation began near the end of 2018 and involved the help of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, SLO County Probation Department and the SLO County Gang Task Force.

These defendants will appear again in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Department 3 on Monday, March 9.

You can view a copy of the indictment here.

The first eight defendants' photos can be found here. The last five defendants' photos can be viewed here.