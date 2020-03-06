Man tries to ward off Paso Robles Police with own feces

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Police arrested a man who defecated himself in an attempt to get away from officers.

Paso Robles said Anthony Espinoza was seen on the 900 block of Spring Street. They tried to pull him over while he was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road, according to the police department.

Espinoza tried to get away after officers attempted a probation search. He make it a few blocks to the 1400 block of Riverside in Paso Robles.

He defacated himself, put his hands in his pants and removed the feces with his bare hands, according to Paso Robles Police. Espinoza spread the poop on himself so that officers would not touch him.

Police said they arrested him and found methamphetamine in his backpack.

Espinoza was taken to the San Luis Obipo County jail.