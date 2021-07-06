Lompoc to vote on cannabis tax increase in September

Cannabis

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc city leaders have decided to change the date of a special election to decide how some cannabis operations are taxed.

The city council voted unanimously to consolidate the city's special election with the statewide gubernatorial recall election.

Both will take place on Sept. 14.

Lompoc's cannabis tax measure would change the structure from a flat tax on marijuana businesses to a tiered approach. The tax would range from half a cent on the dollar to two and a half cents on the dollar based on revenue.

The measure will need more than 50 percent voter approval to pass.