Richest billionaires in California
Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in California using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of Jan. 22, 2025.
The first billionaire is generally considered to be John D. Rockefeller in 1916, though some argue it was Henry Ford in 1925. Fast-forward over 100 years and there are now around 3,000 billionaires around the world. Read on to see which billionaires live in your area and the richest across the country.
#20. Charles Schwab
– Net worth: $14.0 billion
– Source: Discount brokerage
– Industry: Finance & Investments
– Lives in: Woodside, California
#19. George Roberts
– Net worth: $15.6 billion
– Source: Private equity
– Industry: Finance & Investments
– Lives in: Atherton, California
#18. Jan Koum
– Net worth: $17.1 billion
– Source: WhatsApp
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Atherton, California
#17. Eric Smidt
– Net worth: $17.9 billion
– Source: Hardware stores
– Industry: Fashion & Retail
– Lives in: Beverly Hills, California
#16. Donald Bren
– Net worth: $19.2 billion
– Source: Real estate
– Industry: Real Estate
– Lives in: Newport Beach, California
#15. Adam Foroughi
– Net worth: $18.9 billion
– Source: advertising technology
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Truckee, California
#14. David Sun
– Net worth: $20.1 billion
– Source: Computer hardware
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Irvine, California
#13. John Tu
– Net worth: $20.1 billion
– Source: Computer hardware
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Rolling Hills, California
#12. John Doerr
– Net worth: $21.1 billion
– Source: Venture capital
– Industry: Finance & Investments
– Lives in: Woodside, California
#11. Henry Nicholas III
– Net worth: $21.0 billion
– Source: Semiconductors
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Newport Coast, California
#10. David Cheriton
– Net worth: $22.6 billion
– Source: Google
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Palo Alto, California
#9. Robert Pera
– Net worth: $27.3 billion
– Source: Wireless networking
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: San Jose, California
#8. Andreas von Bechtolsheim & family
– Net worth: $29.1 billion
– Source: Google
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Palo Alto, California
#7. Peter Thiel
– Net worth: $28.2 billion
– Source: Facebook, investments
– Industry: Finance & Investments
– Lives in: Los Angeles, California
#6. Henry Samueli
– Net worth: $31.6 billion
– Source: Semiconductors
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Newport Beach, California
#5. Eric Schmidt
– Net worth: $37.3 billion
– Source: Google
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Atherton, California
#4. Jensen Huang
– Net worth: $160.4 billion
– Source: Semiconductors
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Los Altos, California
#3. Mark Zuckerberg
– Net worth: $221.8 billion
– Source: Facebook
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Palo Alto, California
#2. Sergey Brin
– Net worth: $250.1 billion
– Source: Google
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Los Altos, California
#1. Larry Page
– Net worth: $271.1 billion
– Source: Google
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Palo Alto, California
Richest billionaires in the U.S.
#10. Steve Ballmer
– Net worth: $139.3 billion
– Source: Microsoft
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington
#9. Rob Walton & family
– Net worth: $137.3 billion
– Source: Walmart
– Industry: Fashion & Retail
– Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas
#8. Warren Buffett
– Net worth: $143.3 billion
– Source: Berkshire Hathaway
– Industry: Finance & Investments
– Lives in: Omaha, Nebraska
#7. Jensen Huang
– Net worth: $160.4 billion
– Source: Semiconductors
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Los Altos, California
#6. Mark Zuckerberg
– Net worth: $221.8 billion
– Source: Facebook
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Palo Alto, California
#5. Larry Ellison
– Net worth: $227.2 billion
– Source: Oracle
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Lanai, Hawaii
#4. Jeff Bezos
– Net worth: $246.7 billion
– Source: Amazon
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Miami, Florida
#3. Sergey Brin
– Net worth: $250.1 billion
– Source: Google
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Los Altos, California
#2. Larry Page
– Net worth: $271.1 billion
– Source: Google
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Palo Alto, California
#1. Elon Musk
– Net worth: $785.9 billion
– Source: Tesla, SpaceX
– Industry: Technology
– Lives in: Austin, Texas