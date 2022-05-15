K-9 helps arrest suspect who rammed California police car

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities arrested a suspected car thief who rammed a police cruiser before leading officers on a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph on central California highways. The man was captured with help from a K-9 after he abandoned the stolen Chevrolet Tahoe and tried to hide in backyards of a residential neighborhood in Fresno late Saturday. The man, who was not immediately identified, was treated for dog bites and taken into custody. He could face multiple charges including auto theft, resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon.