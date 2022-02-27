Flags to fly at half-staff for slain California officer

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered flags at the state capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of a central California police officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Officials say Salinas Police Department Officer Jorge David Alvarado died during a shootout that erupted after he pulled over a car late Friday. The police chief says Alvarado’s actions during the confrontation helped officers arrest the suspect. Officials gave no other details on the suspect or what led to the exchange of gunfire. Newsom says Alvarado died a hero.