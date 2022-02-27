15 people, 7 cats and dogs rescued from San Francisco fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say 15 people and seven cats and dogs were rescued from a fire at an apartment building in San Francisco.

Eight people were injured Saturday afternoon when flames ripped through the third and fourth floors of the building in the South of Market neighborhood.

The San Francisco Fire Department says four of the eight injured were hospitalized, but all are expected to be OK.

Fifteen units in the building were impacted, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter tells SF Gate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.