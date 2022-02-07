Correction: Endangered Wildflower-Lithium Mine story

RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a story published February 4, 2022, about an endangered Nevada wildflower, The Associated Press incorrectly reported the size of an area the Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed as critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat. It is about 1.5 square miles (3.8 square kilometers), not about half a square mile (1.3 square kilometers). The area described where the plant itself grows is equivalent to about eight football fields, not 130 football fields.