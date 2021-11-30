Cleanup of Southern California shore from spill nears end

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — About three-quarters of the Southern California shoreline being combed for tar following an offshore oil spill have been signed off as cleaned. U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jeannie Shaye says officials have signed off 190 miles of shoreline out of 251 miles. Workers have been scouring beaches for tar since an undersea pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean in early October. She says the cleanup of the remaining segments of shoreline in Orange and San Diego counties is also near completion following an extensive review process.