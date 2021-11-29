Washington hires Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer as head coach

Skip to Content
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Washington has hired Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer to lead the Huskies, handing a program that has struggled offensively to a coach with a track record of productive and creative offenses. The 47-year-old DeBoer met with Washington officials in Fresno, California, and the deal was announced a few hours later. DeBoer has spent two season at Fresno State, going 12-6. The Bulldogs went 9-3 this season, including a victory against UCLA. They lead the Mountain West in yards per play and yards per game and are second in scoring.

