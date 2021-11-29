Washington hires Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer as head coach

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Washington has hired Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer to lead the Huskies, handing a program that has struggled offensively to a coach with a track record of productive and creative offenses. The 47-year-old DeBoer met with Washington officials in Fresno, California, and the deal was announced a few hours later. DeBoer has spent two season at Fresno State, going 12-6. The Bulldogs went 9-3 this season, including a victory against UCLA. They lead the Mountain West in yards per play and yards per game and are second in scoring.