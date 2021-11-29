AP source: Pinder, Kemp reach one-year deals with Athletics

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Utilityman Chad Pinder has reached agreement on a $2,725,000, one-year contract and infielder Tony Kemp is receiving a $2.25 million, one-year deal as both players avoided salary arbitration with the Oakland Athletics, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts hadn’t been announced. The 29-year-old Pinder batted .243 with six home runs and 27 RBIs over 75 games for the A’s last season, missing time early in the year with a sprained left knee. He earned $2,275,000 in 2021. He played right field, left, shortstop, second base, third and designated hitter.