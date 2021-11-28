Curry has 33 points, Warriors beat Clippers for 8th straight

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight with a 105-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Otto Porter Jr. added 18 points, and Jordan Poole had 17 for the Warriors. They improved their NBA-best record to 18-2 heading into a showdown Tuesday night in Phoenix against the streaking Suns — 17-3 after winning 16 straight. Paul George led Los Angeles with 30 points, and Eric Bledsoe and Marcus Morris added 13 apiece. The Clippers came into the game with wins in eight of their last 10 home games. The Warriors are 7-0 on the road.