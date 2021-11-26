Utilities restoring power as Southern California winds ease

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds are declining in strength across Southern California and utilities are restoring electricity to thousands of customers whose power was cut to prevent wildfires. The seasonal dry winds produced fierce gusts on Thanksgiving Day, toppling trees and causing other damage while public safety power shutoffs disrupted traditional family dinners. No major wildfires were reported during the peak of the Santa Ana wind event but red flag warnings for fire danger will remain in effect until Friday evening. About 26,100 Southern California Edison customers and 3,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers remain without power.