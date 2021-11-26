Tavares, Nylander lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 4-1

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — John Tavares and William Nylander each had a goal and assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1. Auston Matthews and Wayne Simmonds added goals, and backup goalie Joseph Woll stopped 34 shots as Toronto won for the eighth time in nine games. The Maple Leafs are 11-2 in November and have outscored their past three opponents 13-3. Toronto moved into a tie with Florida for first place in the Atlantic Division. The Sharks got a first-period goal from Nick Bonino.