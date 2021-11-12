Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Warriors beat Bulls 119-93

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 40 points with nine 3-pointers as his old college coach from Davidson cheered him on, Draymond Green delivered another all-around effort, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-93 for their seventh straight win. Green added nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists after coming into the game questionable with a bruised left thigh he injured in Wednesday’s victory against the Timberwolves. Kevon Looney notched double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games for the third time in his career, grabbing 10 following a career-high 17 two nights earlier. Andrew Wiggins added 15 points and seven rebounds as Golden State wrapped up an eight-game homestand.