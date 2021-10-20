Man indicted in theft of food delivery van with kids inside

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who allegedly stole a food delivery driver’s minivan with the driver’s two toddlers inside has been indicted by a grand jury in San Francisco. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office says German Morazan, 27, was indicted Wednesday on 12 counts including kidnapping, carjacking and robbery in the February theft. The case attracted national attention and spurred people across San Francisco to mobilize online and on foot to try to find the children, who were located safely several hours after the vehicle was stolen.