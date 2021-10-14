Quarterback questions will greet 49ers after the bye

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The play so far this season from the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks has been mostly what’s expected. Jimmy Garoppolo has been solid but unspectacular and once again got hurt, showing why the Niners traded three first-round picks to take Trey Lance third overall back in the spring. The untested Lance has been up and down in his six quarters in place of Garoppolo. When the Niners return from their bye looking to snap a three-game losing streak the future at QB will be the biggest question.