UN: Weather disasters soar in numbers, cost, but deaths fall

AP California

By SETH BORENSTEIN and JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — A new report from the United Nations weather agency finds the world is getting several times more weather disasters than in the 1970s. And they are costing seven times more than in the past, even when adjusted for inflation. But Wednesday’s World Meteorological Organization report finds that these disasters are killing far fewer people. Experts say that’s because of better warnings and preparations. But they say climate change is increasing the number and strength of weather disasters while people are increasingly moving into harm’s way.