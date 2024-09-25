Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh expresses disappointment over Derwin James’ 1-game suspension

AP Sports Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is disappointed about safety Derwin James Jr.’s one-game suspension by the NFL.

The suspension comes at a bad time for the 2-1 Chargers going into Sunday’s game against 3-0 Kansas City. Not only will they be without James, but quarterback Justin Herbert, offensive tackles Rashaun Slater and Joe Alt and linebacker Joey Bosa are also dealing with injuries.

The league issued its suspension Monday night. James appealed the decision, but it was upheld by hearing officer Derrick Brooks on Tuesday night. James was jointly appointed by the league and players’ union to hear the case.

James has had a league-leading five unnecessary roughness penalties since the start of last season. Before the suspension, he was fined $91,027 since Week 16 of the 2022 season for hits to defenseless receivers.

According to contract data from the NFL Players Association, the one-game suspension will cost him $708,333 in base salary.

James, who is in his seventh season, reached out to officials and the league office during the offseason and training camp for guidance on how to maintain his physical playing style within the NFL’s rules.

“The tape is Exhibit A. Watch his tackles,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “In my opinion, as I look at the tape, he is doing what the league is trying to get to, which is take the head out of the game, but you can’t take it out of the game because it is between the two shoulders. When you try to tackle with the shoulder the head is coming. To the best of his human ability, he is trying to do that.

“He is going out of his way, sometimes giving up yards so that he can not injure another player or hit them in the head.”

Jon Runyan, the league’s vice president of football operations, pointed to James’ targeting of Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during the third quarter of Sunday’s 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh as the last straw.

Runyan said in his suspension letter that James could have avoided lowering his head and making contact with his helmet to Freiermuth after having an unobstructed path.

Harbaugh claimed “mitigating circumstances” to the play and said that Freiermuth stiff-armed James’ helmet, causing him to change course when he made contact. Harbaugh also thought the contact was with the forearm and shoulder, not the helmet.

“He is a shining star as a teammate and captain of this team. He is a shining star and example,” Harbaugh said. “He does not want to hurt anybody. He just wants to do it exactly how the NFL wants to have people tackled in this game. There’s no one I respect more.”

Elijah Molden, who already has one start this season, would be in line to take James’ spot in the lineup.

