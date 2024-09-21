Balcer scores in comeback win for Racing Louisville over the Courage

Bethany Balcer converted a penalty in stoppage time to give Racing Louisville a 2-1 comeback victory over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

With the victory at Lynn Family Stadium, Lousiville moved above the playoff line and into eighth place in the National Women’s Soccer League standings.

Brianna Pinto scored off a cross from Ashley Sanchez in the 42nd minute for the Courage, which had won the eight previous regular-season meetings with Louisville.

Emma Sears scored in the 78th minute to pull Louisville (6-8-7) even.

North Carolina (10-9-2) remained in fifth in the standings with five games remaining in the regular season.

North Carolina’s Dani Weatherholt made her 150th NWSL regular-season appearance.

Kerolin came in as a substitute for the Courage in the second half, her first action with the team since tearing her ACL last October. She played for silver medalists Brazil at the Paris Olympics.

Dash 1, Reign 0

Yuki Nagasato scored in the 50th minute and the Houston Dash snapped a six-game losing streak with a 1-0 home victory over the Seattle Reign.

Jane Campbell had two saves, giving her 98 for the season, an ongoing career record. It was her seventh clean sheet this year.

Seattle (5-11-5) is 11th in the standings and struggling to make the playoffs this season. The last time Seattle didn’t make the postseason was in 2017.

The Dash (4-12-5) remain second-to-last in the standings, in front of the expansion Utah Royals.

Red Stars 1, Wave 0

Ludmila scored early and the Chicago Red Stars held on to beat the San Diego Wave 1-0 in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Ludmila’s goal came on a header in the 12th minute. It was the first NWSL goal for the the Brazilian, who signed with Chicago in late July.

Mallory Swanson, who left last weekend’s victory over the Portland Thorns with a shoulder injury, started for the Red Stars for her 100th NWSL appearance.

The Red Stars improved to 9-10-2 and were in sixth in the NWSL standings. The Wave (4-10-7) remain below the playoff line.

