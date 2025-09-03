California, Oregon, and Washington create regional vaccination recommendation group

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Wednesday, the Governors of California, Oregon, and Washington announced a regional health alliance to counter what the state executives call a recent politicization of health information and services by the Trump Administration.

According to a joint press release issued on Sep. 3, the West Coast Health Alliance intends to use evidence-based recommendations for residents about who should receive vaccinations and when they should get them as well as ensure public access to safe and credible medical information.

"Our communities deserve clear and transparent communication about vaccines — communication grounded in science, not ideology," said Sejal Hathi, MD, MBA, and Director of the Oregon Health Authority. "Vaccines are among the most powerful tools in modern medicine; they have indisputably saved millions of lives. But when guidance about their use becomes inconsistent or politicized, it undermines public trust at precisely the moment we need it most."

The Alliance is expected to finalize shared public health principles in the coming weeks including the use of national medical organizations for vaccine recommendations and the respect for Tribal sovereignty over vaccine services detailed Wednesday's joint press release.

"When federal agencies abandon evidence-based recommendations in favor of ideology, we cannot continue down that same path," explained Dennis Worsham, Secretary of Health for Washington State's Department of Health. "Washington State will not compromise when it comes to our values: science drives our public health policy. Public health at its core is about prevention — preventing illness, preventing the spread of disease, and preventing early, avoidable deaths. We stand firmly with trusted medical professionals and organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, as well as fellow West Coast health agencies — whose guidance remains rooted in rigorous research and clinical expertise."

The move comes as Florida announced Wednesday that it intends to become the first state to eliminate vaccine mandates and major restructuring for permanent employees of the federal health care apparatus have defined the Secretary of Health and Human Services' tenure this year headlined by the firing of the 21st Director of the CDC Susan Monarez after a month at the position via a Twitter/X post on Aug. 27, 2025.

Her term as Director of the CDC was the shortest in the history of the 79-year-old agency.

Monarez's departure came the same week that four other prominent CDC leaders resigned including: Deputy Director Dr. Debra Houry; the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infections Diseases head Dr. Daniel Jernigan; the leader of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Dr. Demetre Daskalakis; and the CDC's Director of Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance, and Technology Dr. Jennifer Layden.

"President Trump’s mass firing of CDC doctors and scientists — and his blatant politicization of the agency — is a direct assault on the health and safety of the American people," stated Governor Newsom Wednesday regarding the new public health alliance. "The CDC has become a political tool that increasingly peddles ideology instead of science, ideology that will lead to severe health consequences. California, Oregon, and Washington will not allow the people of our states to be put at risk."

The consortium of western states working together to formulate public health plans in response to perceptions of political bias is not new.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific experts from California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington joined a COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup that independently verified the safety and efficacy of vaccines previously approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration, pooled resources to compete with other states and the federal government to secure protective equipment, and created a state compact to coordinate reopening.

In June of this year, all three executives shared their opposition to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to remove all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a federal advisory group that develops vaccine recommendations used nationwide.

"Democrat-run states that pushed unscientific school lockdowns, toddler mask mandates, and draconian vaccine passports during the COVID era completely eroded the American people’s trust in public health agencies," argued Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services in a statement Wednesday. "[The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] remains the scientific body guiding immunization recommendations in this country, and HHS will ensure policy is based on rigorous evidence and Gold Standard Science, not the failed politics of the pandemic."