ShelterBox USA takes part in Distribution Day to help fire survivors

ShelterBox USA helps fire survivors in Altadena
Published 8:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-ShelterBox took part in a distribution day on Saturday.

The Santa Barbara-based nonprofit joined forces with other nonprofits in Altadena.

Thousands of people displaced by the last month's Eaton Fire lined up for things they may need.

ShelterBox USA gave out blankets, compforters, pillows, stainless steel cooking sets and solar lanterns that can charge cell phones.,

ShelterBox Kerri Murray said many of them need basic essentials.

"I am here in Altadena one month after the Eaton Fires devastated this community and displaced thousands of people," said Murray, "Right now we are in the middle of what is a community distribution day and the turnout has been really unbelievable."

ShelterBox joined Rotary partners to provide what people may need we they work to recover.

"They just need the basics right now and on behalf of everyone here at ShelterBox a big thank you to everyone in the Santa Barbara community who have really worked to support relief efforts."

For more information about shelter box visit https://shelterboxusa.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

