Senator Padilla announces roadway safety grants from the Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON D.C. – On Wednesday, Senator Alex Padilla announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded over $152 million to 51 projects across the state to improve roadway safety.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program, created through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is a discretionary program with $5 billion in appropriated funding spread over five years and is intended to limit roadway-associated deaths and injuries.

"From children crossing busy intersections to commuters driving to and from work, Californians depend on roadway safety improvements to prevent fatal vehicle collisions," said Senator Padilla. "Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, California has secured another $152 million in federal funding to make our streets and roadways safer for the millions of pedestrians, bicyclists, and commuters who rely on them every day. The action plans developed and implemented with this critical funding will save lives and curb serious injuries across all corners of our state."

A full list of recipients in California can be found here and local projects are detailed below.

Santa Barbara County

The University of California Santa Barbara is receiving $791,611 for its Bike and Pedestrian County Program which is a collaboration between the university and the City of Santa Barbara to gather pedestrian and cyclist counts.

The plan is to integrate that information with crash data and use that combined data set to determine future road safety audits of identified hot spots explained the grant approval information provided by Senator Padilla's Office through a press release Wednesday.

The City of Goleta is receiving $364,000 to create a public safety dashboard to track safety projects, a Vision Zero Public Safety Campaign that includes traffic calming tools, and a Safe Routes to School program for students in the Old Town neighborhood.

San Luis Obispo County

The City of San Luis Obispo is receiving $400,000 that will be used to conduct a comprehensive safety assessment that will include a detailed analysis of collision history, a roadway safety audit, an expansion of data collection, as well as stakeholder engagement.

Ventura County

The City of Pismo Beach is receiving $160,000 for the development of a comprehensive safety action plan in the city.

Port Hueneme will receive $80,000 to develop its comprehensive safety action plan.