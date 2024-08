SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Art lovers don't have to visit museums to see art in Santa Barbara.

The City Hall Gallery is showcasing the work of Danish-American painter Roland Petersen.

Petersen's Picnic series was named after "Picnic Day" at UC Davis.

The WWII veteran once said the sunlight on the Central Coast inspired some of his work.

Petersen is part of a group of Bay Area artists known as the "Bridge Generation."