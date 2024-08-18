California politicians helping prosecutors prevent retail theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California politicians are helping prosecutors prevent retail theft with a series of bills signed by Governor Gavin Newsom recently.

Below is a press release on how assemblymembers are reacting to these changes:

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin is pleased to announce the Governor’s signing of AB 1779, which restores a lapsed jurisdictional law (Penal Code 786.5) allowing county prosecutors to charge related incidents of Organized Retail Theft (ORT) in a single county superior court. AB 1779 was part of the Assembly’s bi-partisan “Californians Together Against Retail Crime” bill package addressing issues related to theft and drug offenses.

“With Organized Retail Theft Rings continuing to terrorize retailers and communities, it’s time we

addressed this plague that costs consumers billions of dollars each year,” said Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin. “With the signing of AB 1779, the Governor has restored a common-sense provision of law that allows district attorney’s to convene a single prosecution for organized theft activities spanning multiple counties. These highly organized criminal enterprises will no longer be permitted to terrorize communities and retailers throughout our state and will once again be held accountable for their crimes.”

The recent success of the multiple task force operations targeting organized retail theft throughout the state have been given a force multiplier with the signing of these ten (10) bills. These new laws will address the crime related issues that have frustrated Californians for these past several years.

Assemblymember Irwin