New scholarship opportunity now available for Central Coast students

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – The California Legislative Central Coast Caucus Foundation (CLCCCF) announced the launch of the Central Coast Impact Scholarship Tuesday, aiming to support local students.

“California – The California Legislative Central Coast Caucus Foundation (CLCCCF) is thrilled to announce the launch of the Central Coast Impact Scholarship. This initiative aims to support the educational aspirations of students from the five counties of the California Central Coast.

On behalf of the Central Coast Caucus, we are proud to offer the inaugural Central Coast Impact Scholarship to students from Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties,” said Central Coast Caucus Chair Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay), “Our region’s students are poised to create impact not just in their own communities but across California, our nation, and the entire globe. It’s an honor to help them along the way.”