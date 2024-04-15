Congressman Salud Carbajal announces winners for 2024 Congressional Women of the Year award

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – Congressman Salud Carbajal announced the six winners for the 2024 Congressional Woman of the Year award across the Central Coast Monday.

This year's winners are Marian Shapiro from Goleta, Violet Sage Walker from Guadalupe, Rosalyn Rivera from Santa Maria, Gail Crawford from San Luis Obispo, Elaine Yin from Arroyo Grande and Karen Flock from Ventura.

All six women will be recognized at an award ceremony as well as being permanently entered into the official Congressional Record for their respective accomplishments.

Shapiro, 81, graduated from UCSB in the 1960s where she began a career in activism for women's and LGBTQ rights. Shapiro remains committed to these goals through teaching, community service and political engagement.

Walker's accomplishments include being chairwoman of the Northern Chumash Tribal Council and continuing her father Fred Collins' legacy for Chumash heritage and culture preservation.

Rivera's efforts include involvement in Spanish-speaking communities through the Alzheimer's Association, helping people in her native Puerto Rico become aware of the condition as well as dementia.

Crawford aided during the Boston Marathon bombing as a nurse in Boston as well as helped with the US Navy Nurse Corps for over two decades.

Yin's work as an obstetrician-gynecologist helped several maternal and neonatal patients, guiding a residency program that has aided women's healthcare accessibility through Santa Barbara County.

Flock's work for farmworkers and real estate has helped several across her community, heavily focused on aiding the underserved through the San Buenaventura Housing Authority and the United Farm Workers Union.

“This year's recipients of the Women of the Year Award are making exceptional strides to improve the quality of life on the Central Coast. Their remarkable efforts often go unnoticed, yet they continue to make a significant impact. It is my honor to highlight these six extraordinary women for their contributions to our community.” said Congressman Carbajal. “This year has been exceptionally competitive, with nearly 100 nominations spanning across our region. I feel honored to have received numerous remarkable stories of service and dedication and I look forward to honoring and celebrating each of these women!”