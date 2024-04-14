New state grant program to benefit art and programming across local community parks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California State Parks, California Arts Council and Parks California organizations all announced a new $8 million grant program Friday to benefit local art and cultural programs across communities statewide.

The new "Arts in California Parks" program will be available in three separate cycles this year, in 2025 and in 2026.

Intentions for the program include creating connections to local cultural history, parks, open space and natural areas with several community efforts to help this initiative.

Projects must be open to the general public and must be located on land unowned by federal or state agencies.

For more details on this new project and a projected timeline for completion, visit the Arts in California Parks website.