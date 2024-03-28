California Fish and Game Commission adopts 2024 groundfish regulations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Fish and Game Commission (Commission) approved changes to this year's groundfish season dates, fishing depths and bag limits in a unanimous decision.

Most offshore groundfish seasons throughout the state exceeded federal catch limits on quillback rockfish last year as the species was declared federally overfished.

More fishing opportunities will be available compared to 2023 but new requirements are set to take effect in early April that anglers must be aware of.

New regulations state that quillback rockfish must be avoided within 120-300 feet off the coasts of northern and central California.

Inshore fishing of shelf and slope rockfish, lingcod, cabezon and greenling will still be available during the 2024 season between the 120-300 foot range.

Offshore fishery will be open for selective months where nearshore rockfish, cabezon and greenling will be prohibited.

Divers and shore anglers won't be affected by these boat-based restrictions and can continue activity year-round.

Descending devices, used to send fish back down to survivable sea depths, will also now be required for any ship carrying federal groundfish to be released per the Commission.

This year's groundfish seasons are awaiting approval and review from the Office of Administrative Law and take effect in early April, before 2023's standings regulations officially pass.

The CDFW's Summary of Recreational Groundfish Fishing Regulations website will be updated with this year's regulation and those affected should regularly check for season openings and other information.