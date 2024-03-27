Spring turkey season offers Californians many hunting options

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The state's general spring turkey season opens this Saturday until May 5 and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is hosting various hunts to celebrate this time of year.

Turkey population growth has prompted increased hunting dates and conservation practices to help sustain their habitats in the state.

The overpopulation of the birds can be helped by hunting as the general season will begin this weekend in a series of special hunts hosted by the CDFW.

CDFW videos are available on various relevant topics including turkey hunting basics, calling, archery turkey hunting and introducing new or junior hunters to the sport.

Shooting hours will open 30 minutes until sunrise until 5 p.m. during the period. Licensing and validation are required and all hunting guidelines must be followed.

For more information on wildlife areas available to hunt or regulations, visit the CDFW website for both topics.