New California law requiring drug testing for bars selling spirits to begin July 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A new law requiring some alcoholic beverage license holders to offer either paid or free drug testing for customers will begin July 1.

Establishments with a Type 48 license from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) will now need signs to notify customers are available to test for "roofies."

Type 48 licenses are given to bars and nightclubs allowing the sale of beer, wine and spirits at an establishment and indicating that minors aren't allowed in these areas nor are food services required.

About 2,400 licensees will be impacted across the state where they will be responsible for testing kits either free of charge or for a reasonable amount to purchase.

These drug tests can involve test strips, stickers, straws or other devices to detect substances in drinks and those who don't comply could have their licenses impacted.

Required signs must display the message "Don't get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details," and the ABC will not sell or provide said kits itself.

For more information on the ABC and the new law, visit the ABC website.