California Franchise Tax Board offering free tax filing aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Two key tax benefits may help many Californians earn some money back this upcoming tax season.

Free tax help is available from California's Franchise Tax Board through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) and a Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program to aid those with limited income.

Families can also apply for the California Earned Income Tax Credit (Cal EITC), which can be worth thousands of dollars for low or moderate-income individuals.

The Cal EITC now includes low-income workers ages 18-24 as well as those 65 and older who qualify.

State Senator Bill Dodd stressed the importance of those eligible for tax breaks receiving them through proper filing.

“I want to make sure every eligible person is able to receive the benefits provided by the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, which I was proud to help create,” said Sen. Dodd. “It’s easy to become lost in the maze of forms and rules when you are filing your taxes. Fortunately, there are teams of qualified volunteers out there ready to help.”

Disabled taxpayers, low and limited-income workers and non-English-speaking taxpayers can use the VITA program while the TCE program provides aid specifically for those 60 and older with mid to low income.

To calculate your tax benefit visit the Cal EITC website and for more information about tax advocate services you can visit the IRS's own website.