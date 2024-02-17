U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting held in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The United States Conference of Mayors held a Winter Leadership Meeting in Santa Barbara on Thursday and concluded Saturday.

From Thursday to Saturday, the USCM says the leadership meeting was held to developing strategy, give focus to the priorities of the organization, engage with top-level officials from the current administration and Congress, and identify emerging issues.

The USCM says, leadership meetings are held each year, one in the fall and one in the winter. And additional meetings may be scheduled throughout the year with notifications sent to member mayors and their staff.

According to the USCM, two major meetings are held each year, open for all mayors to attend.

The annual main meeting is held in June or early July in a designated member city with its primary purpose to adopt policy resolutions that guide the advocacy work of the organization, says the USCM.

According to the USCM, another meeting is held in late January in Washington, D.C. that focuses on engaging with the White House, the current administration, Congress and to discuss the priorities of current mayors.

The 2024 Winter Leadership Meeting saw some mayors participate in a mental health panel.

Participating mayors included in the 2024 Winter Leadership Meeting:

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, (D) New Orleans, LA

Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, (R) Burnsville MN and Past USCM President

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, (D) Lincoln, NE

Mayor Scott Brook, (D) Coral Springs, FL

Mayor Todd Gloria, (D) San Diego, CA

Mayor Christina Muryn, (R) Findlay, OH

According to our News Channel Senior Reporter, John Palminteri, USCM members stayed at The Ritz-Carlton in Santa Barbara for their meeting.