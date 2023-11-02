Skip to Content
California

Governor Newsom proclaims Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring November 2023 as “Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.”
PC - JOHN HOPKINS MEDICAL CENTER
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – November has been named “Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month" by Governor Newsom, this announcement comes as California has an estimated 720,000 people living with Alzheimer's in our state.

Recently "Dementia Care Aware" was launched in partnership with the University Of California, San Francisco in order to promote prompt diagnosis.

According to the press release from the office of the Governor, "We know from groundbreaking health disparities research happening in our state that Alzheimer's disease disproportionality impacts women, Latinos, Black Americans, and individuals with Down Syndrome."

